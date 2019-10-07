DC urges measles vaccination for children

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Naeem Ahmed Sindhu on Monday urged parents to get their children up to the age of five years vaccinated to prevent measles and other complications

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Naeem Ahmed Sindhu on Monday urged parents to get their children up to the age of five years vaccinated to prevent measles and other complications.

Addressing a seminar at Darbar Hall Khairpur in connection with the prevention of measles, he said they were striving hard to make the campaign successful.

The DC urged the citizens, civil society and media personnel to cooperate with the health department in this regard.

The seminar was attended by a large number of citizens, journalists and representatives of NGOs, civil society and local bodies and officials of different departments.