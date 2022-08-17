UrduPoint.com

DC Urges NGOs To Assist For Helping Rain-hit People, Ascertain Losses

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 06:10 PM

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam has emphasized upon social welfare organisations to assist district administration for helping rain-hit people and carry out survey to ascertain losses occurred during monsoon.

According to a handout issued by District Information office, he expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the representatives of non-government organisations (NGOs) here on Wednesday.

The DC said that monsoon rainfall had badly affected Naushahro feroze district while people had also lost their tolerance, therefore social welfare organizations working in the district should come forward and assist rain-hit people.

He appealed to the representatives of NGOs to remain in close contact with the Assistant Commissioner of relevant taluka for seeking assistance in rehabilitation work.

Alam asked all social welfare organisations to provide lists of their human resource and inform about any inconvenience faced by people.

He urged people to submit a report mentioning financial losses to relevant taluka Mukhtiarkar for evaluating actual estimates and to be approached with the Sindh Government for releasing funds.

Earlier, representatives of NGOs, Hindu minority council presented their proposals in the meeting.

On the occasion, officers of Revenue, Health, education, Public Health, livestock, local government and social welfare were also present.

