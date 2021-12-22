UrduPoint.com

DC Urges Officials To Vaccinate Every Individual Under RED Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:27 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Wednesday urged the officials to give vaccine to every individual in the district Khanewal under Reach Every Door (RED) campaign's second phase by Dec 31.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of officials engaged in executing vaccination process, Sherazi said that the flawless implementation of the vaccination plan could help them achieve the target of bringing every individual under vaccination loop by the year end.

He said that monitoring scope must be expanded to ensure that the teams operating in far-flung areas can be monitored properly to get desired results.

He expressed satisfaction over the daily updates on the coronavirus vaccination and asked officials to pay attention to refuseniks and vaccinate them against the coronavirus. He appealed the people to get vaccinated themselves and their loved ones to keep their life safe.



