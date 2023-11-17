DC urges parental support in polio eradication drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Zulfikar Ahmed Bhawan stated on Friday that parents should support the government's efforts to eradicate polio and ensure preventive vaccinations are given to infants.

He expressed these sentiments while presiding over a review meeting regarding the arrangements for the Polio eradication campaign at the DC Office.

Several officers from various departments, including the CEO of Health, DHOPS Health Department Officers, WHO PS Health Department Officers, and a WHO delegate, were also present on this occasion.

It is worth noting that polio teams will administer vaccination drops to children under five years old from house to house on November 27 and November 29. The catch-up period will extend from November 30 to December 1.

