Open Menu

DC Urges Parents To Administer Anti-polio Vaccine To Children

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2023 | 11:10 PM

DC urges parents to administer anti-polio vaccine to children

Islamabad's anti-polio campaign achieved its fifth day target on Friday, with Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon issued instructions to prioritize administering anti-polio vaccine to children who were not present on the day of the campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Islamabad's anti-polio campaign achieved its fifth day target on Friday, with Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon issued instructions to prioritize administering anti-polio vaccine to children who were not present on the day of the campaign.

The review committee meeting for the campaign was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Health Department officials, and other stakeholders.

The Assistant Commissioners and Health Department representatives briefed the meeting on the performance of the fifth day.

DC Memon emphasized that achieving the target of administering anti-polio vaccine to all children under the age of five was the top priority, and that children who were not present on the day of the campaign should be kept in priority to ensure that they are vaccinated.

He also urged parents to give their children two doses of polio drops and make a polio-free Pakistan.

The anti-polio campaign in Islamabad is making good progress, but it is important to ensure that all children are administered vaccine, regardless of whether they were present on the day of the campaign or not.

The parents can play a vital role in making Pakistan a polio-free country by letting their children administered anti-polio vaccine.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Polio Progress All Top

Recent Stories

UAE records best-ever performance at Asian Games

UAE records best-ever performance at Asian Games

45 minutes ago
 UAE President, US Senator Joni Ernst discuss bilat ..

UAE President, US Senator Joni Ernst discuss bilateral strategic alliance

60 minutes ago
 Nawaz will visit Gulf states to seek investment fo ..

Nawaz will visit Gulf states to seek investment for Pakistan: Senator

1 hour ago
 5-day National polio-eradication drive successfull ..

5-day National polio-eradication drive successfully concludes in AJK

1 hour ago
 Poland and Hungary clash with EU over migration re ..

Poland and Hungary clash with EU over migration reform

2 hours ago
 Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' ..

Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' power grid

2 hours ago
Pakistan overcome Netherlands and de Leede to win ..

Pakistan overcome Netherlands and de Leede to win World Cup opener

2 hours ago
 Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally kicks off at world's h ..

Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally kicks off at world's highest cold desert in GB

2 hours ago
 Hot US jobs data fails to take shine off markets

Hot US jobs data fails to take shine off markets

2 hours ago
 Pakistan v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

Pakistan v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

2 hours ago
 Philippines win first Asian Games basketball gold ..

Philippines win first Asian Games basketball gold in 61 years

2 hours ago
 Minister emphasizes on measures to address issues ..

Minister emphasizes on measures to address issues affecting quality education

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan