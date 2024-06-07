Open Menu

DC Urges Parents To Administer Anti-Polio Vaccine To Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM

DC urges parents to administer anti-Polio vaccine to children

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad on Friday has issued instructions to prioritize administering anti-polio vaccine to children aged under five years.

The review committee meeting for the campaign, attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, Health Department officials, and other stakeholders.

The Assistant Commissioners and Health Department representatives briefed the meeting on the performance of the last anti Polio campaign in the district.

DC Syed Ahmed Fawad emphasized that achieving the target of administering anti-polio vaccine to all children under the age of five was the top priority, and that children who were not present during the campaign should be kept in priority to ensure that they are vaccinated.

He also urged parents to give their children two doses of polio drops and make a polio-free Pakistan. The anti-polio campaign is making good progress, but it is important to ensure that all children are administered vaccine, regardless of whether they were present on the day of the campaign or not.

The parents can play a vital role in making Pakistan a polio-free country by letting their children administered anti-polio vaccine, he said.

