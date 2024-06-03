DC Urges Parents To Administer Polio Drops To Their Children
Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 09:45 PM
Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon conducted a visit to review performance of polio vaccination teams in the Hyderabad Rural Medical Center (HRMC) and slum populations of Hyderabad on Monday during the ongoing polio vaccination campaign
During his visit, he engaged with parents of two refusal cases and personally urged them to administer the life-saving vaccine to their children.
He emphasized the importance of vaccination, stressing that two drops of the polio vaccine can secure their children from a lifetime disability.
The Deputy Commissioner encouraged parents to prioritize their children's health and well-being by getting them vaccinated, demonstrating his commitment to ensuring every child in the district is protected from polio.
