DC Urges Parents To Cooperate With Polio Teams
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 05:53 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A five-day polio vaccination campaign will start on February 26, in which the polio vaccine will be administered to children up to the age of five.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Wednesday chaired a meeting in the committee room of his office to review arrangements.
The meeting was attended by all concerned officers including representatives of the WHO, Roraty and Red EPI.
The Deputy Commissioner Mahesar said that no child up to the age of five should be deprived of the polio vaccine during the anti-polio campaign. He emphasized the need for monitoring of members of mobile teams, transit teams, and fixed teams on the ground.
The deputy commissioner Sukkur said that polio physically weakens children and it is essential to administer polio vaccine drops to protect children from polio and for parents to cooperate with the polio teams.
