Open Menu

DC Urges Parents To Ensure Polio Vaccination Of Children

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 10:45 PM

DC urges parents to ensure polio vaccination of children

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Thursday urged all parents to ensure the administration of polio drops to the children under 5-year old, as well as Vitamin A drops to the children over aged 6 months during the polio eradication campaign scheduled from March 3 to 7, 2024

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Thursday urged all parents to ensure the administration of polio drops to the children under 5-year old, as well as Vitamin A drops to the children over aged 6 months during the polio eradication campaign scheduled from March 3 to 7, 2024.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee to finalize arrangements for the campaign's formal inauguration.

In the meeting, preparations, staff training, security provisions, and actions taken by the Health Department were reviewed. It was disclosed that over 235,697 children under the age of 5 across 54 union councils in the district would administered polio drops, while 212,145 children aged 6 months to 5 years would be provided with Vitamin A drops.

A total of 1478 mobile teams, 43 transit teams, and 105 fixed teams have been mobilized for the campaign.

Discussions also encompassed staff duties, material provisions, and security concerns. The Deputy Commissioner received a briefing from the District Polio Control Room regarding campaign preparations, team training, and material provisions.

Emphasizing the importance of ensuring the campaign's success, Deputy Commissioner Iqbal issued directives to the Health Department. He underscored the need for supervision by tehsil and union council magistrates to ensure effective team coordination and vaccination.

Related Topics

Polio Abbottabad Mobile March All From

Recent Stories

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

20 minutes ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

12 minutes ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

12 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

12 minutes ago
 7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

13 minutes ago
 KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseas ..

KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases

13 minutes ago
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November ..

Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize ..

Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change

9 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..

18 minutes ago
 CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provisio ..

CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victi ..

9 minutes ago
 British Councils selects 600 schools to promote in ..

British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education

9 minutes ago
 IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO

IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan