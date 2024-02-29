DC Urges Parents To Ensure Polio Vaccination Of Children
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Thursday urged all parents to ensure the administration of polio drops to the children under 5-year old, as well as Vitamin A drops to the children over aged 6 months during the polio eradication campaign scheduled from March 3 to 7, 2024.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee to finalize arrangements for the campaign's formal inauguration.
In the meeting, preparations, staff training, security provisions, and actions taken by the Health Department were reviewed. It was disclosed that over 235,697 children under the age of 5 across 54 union councils in the district would administered polio drops, while 212,145 children aged 6 months to 5 years would be provided with Vitamin A drops.
A total of 1478 mobile teams, 43 transit teams, and 105 fixed teams have been mobilized for the campaign.
Discussions also encompassed staff duties, material provisions, and security concerns. The Deputy Commissioner received a briefing from the District Polio Control Room regarding campaign preparations, team training, and material provisions.
Emphasizing the importance of ensuring the campaign's success, Deputy Commissioner Iqbal issued directives to the Health Department. He underscored the need for supervision by tehsil and union council magistrates to ensure effective team coordination and vaccination.
