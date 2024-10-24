DC Urges Parents To Ensure Vaccination Of Children Against Polio
Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 08:06 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarmad Salim Akram on Thursday appealed to the parents to ensure full participation in anti polio vaccination drive and get their children vaccinated against crippling disease.
Presiding over a meeting here to review arrangements for anti polio vaccination campaign he said, "we have to ensure that their children are protected from permanent physical disability by administering them anti polio drops.
He urged parents to fully cooperate with the anti-polio teams during vaccination drive.
"We all have to play our role to eradicate polio," he said and emphasized that only with collective efforts, Peshawar and country could be made polio free.
The meeting was attended by administrative officers and the representatives of the health department and other line departments.
All the preparations for the October 2024 polio campaign were reviewed and it was informed that all the necessary arrangements for the campaign had been completed.
During the meeting, instructions were also issued for further improvement of polio coverage to vaccinate each and every child.
