DC urges parents to get children administered polio drops in five-day campaign

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fazal Akbar urged the parents to cooperate with district government and polio teams to get their children vaccinated against deadly disease of polio during the anti-polio drive starting from Monday.

In a video message, the DC said the anti polio campaign could only be made successful with the cooperation of the parents and in this regard, he was of the view that all-out efforts should be made for mobilizing the parents to get their child aged up to five years administered polio drops.

He said efforts should be made to reach out to each child during the campaign so that a healthy society could be provided to our future generation.

"No child aged up to five years should be left without polio drops," the DC added that relevant departments should ensure strong coordination to make the drive successful by reaching out to each child in order to protect the young generation from the deadly disease.

Elaborate arrangements had been made to conduct the campaign in a peaceful manner.