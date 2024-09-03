DC Urges Parents To Get Children Enrolled For Education
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has underlined the need for making tangible measures to ensure access to education for all children across the district.
In a message regarding the enrolment drive, she said that education was a key to development and in this regard, awareness needs to be promoted among parents to get their children enrolled in schools and achieve a bright future, he added.
“Education has a vital role in shaping a brighter future for children, thus every child deserves the opportunity to learn and grow in a supportive environment,” the DC observed.
In response to growing concerns about educational infrastructure, the deputy commissioner informed that the government was taking significant strides to enhance school facilities for a better learning environment.
One of the most promising developments in this regard, she added, was the solarization of schools.
She said this initiative would ensure a consistent power supply, addressing one of the major challenges faced by schools in remote and under-resourced areas.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vector surveillance of 2328 hotspots being conducted in Lodhran5 minutes ago
-
Newborn body found15 minutes ago
-
Exhibition "Matrix of Life: Impressions and Iterations" to conclude on Wednesday25 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leaders and organizations urge UN to address Kashmir dispute25 minutes ago
-
Model roads designated as no-go areas for helmetless motorcyclists25 minutes ago
-
Naegleria virus claims one life in Karachi25 minutes ago
-
AIOU inaugurates Adult Literacy Center25 minutes ago
-
CM Inspection Team chairperson visits Multan35 minutes ago
-
PHA starts horticulture work on reclaimed land35 minutes ago
-
BISP to expand scope of country’s largest nutrition programme55 minutes ago
-
Plan devised to bring barren land for cultivation under Green Pakistan Initiative: NA told1 hour ago
-
Talented youth,' a valuable asset of country': CM1 hour ago