DC urges parents to get children enrolled for education

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has underlined the need for making tangible measures to ensure access to education for all children across the district.

In a message regarding the enrolment drive, she said that education was a key to development and in this regard, awareness needs to be promoted among parents to get their children enrolled in schools and achieve a bright future, he added.

“Education has a vital role in shaping a brighter future for children, thus every child deserves the opportunity to learn and grow in a supportive environment,” the DC observed.

In response to growing concerns about educational infrastructure, the deputy commissioner informed that the government was taking significant strides to enhance school facilities for a better learning environment.

One of the most promising developments in this regard, she added, was the solarization of schools.

She said this initiative would ensure a consistent power supply, addressing one of the major challenges faced by schools in remote and under-resourced areas.

