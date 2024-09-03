Open Menu

DC Urges Parents To Get Children Enrolled For Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM

DC urges parents to get children enrolled for education

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has underlined the need for making tangible measures to ensure access to education for all children across the district.

In a message regarding the enrolment drive, she said that education was a key to development and in this regard, awareness needs to be promoted among parents to get their children enrolled in schools and achieve a bright future, he added.

“Education has a vital role in shaping a brighter future for children, thus every child deserves the opportunity to learn and grow in a supportive environment,” the DC observed.

In response to growing concerns about educational infrastructure, the deputy commissioner informed that the government was taking significant strides to enhance school facilities for a better learning environment.

One of the most promising developments in this regard, she added, was the solarization of schools.

She said this initiative would ensure a consistent power supply, addressing one of the major challenges faced by schools in remote and under-resourced areas.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Education All Government

Recent Stories

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

47 minutes ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

1 hour ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

3 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

3 hours ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

7 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

16 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

16 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

16 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

16 hours ago
 Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan