DC Urges Parents To Get Children Immunized Against Polio

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:20 PM

DC urges parents to get children immunized against polio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Commandant Malakand Levis Rehan Khattak Wednesday urged parents to get their children under the age of five immunized against the crippling disease of polio.

Talking to health workers during a field visit to Rural Health Centre Dhanda here, he said it is our social and national responsibility to protect the coming from permanent disability and to make Pakistan polio free.

He warned strict action against the health official in case of showing lethargy in vaccination drive. He directed the polio workers and health teams to achieve the target and vaccinate all children under the age of five.

More Stories From Pakistan

