DC urges parents to get children vaccinated against polio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Aafaq Wazir on Friday urged parents to cooperate with the polio vaccination teams and get their children under the age of five vaccinated against the crippling disease.

Presiding over the review meeting to the DC said that the seven-day vaccination campaign would continue till November 5 and as many as 901,986 children would be vaccinated for which 2506 teams have been formed and adequate security arrangements have been made for these teams.

He said that the polio vaccine would protect the future generation from permanent disability for which the parents’ cooperation was imperative adding that the district administration was committed to continuing its efforts to eradicate polio from the provincial capital.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sania Safi, Administrative Officers including Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan, District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Idris, Coordinator EPI, Dr Mohammad Arif, N-Stop Officer, Deputy District Polio Officer Dr Saifullah, Communication Officer Faisal Khan, officials of Health Department, Police, education Department, Local Government and other departments.

The meeting reviewed the performance and coverage of the four days of the ongoing anti-polio campaign.