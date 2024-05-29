Open Menu

DC Urges Parents To Get Children Vaccinated Against Polio

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DC urges parents to get children vaccinated against polio

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Wednesday chaired a meeting with stakeholder to review anti-polio campaign and urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the crippling disease.

He also urged Ulemas and civil society to play their imperative role in elimination of polio and vaccination of vulnerable children adding that it was a joint responsibility to protect the coming generation from permanent disability. He urged parents to cooperate with polio teams and get their children under the age of five vaccinated.

Earlier the meeting, attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Focal Person for Anti-Polio National EOC and officials of the Health Department reviewed the polio eradication campaign.

APP/arq-adi

