DC urges parents to vaccine their children to prevent measles

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad on Friday has urged the parents they should get vaccinated of their children of the age of 9 months to 5 years to prevent measles and other complications.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar at Darbar hall Khairpur in connection of prevention of measles and added that they were striving hard to achieve the assignment and task and make the campaign successful.

The seminar was participated by large number of citizens, journalists, and representatives of NGOs, civil society and local bodies and officials of different departments.

DC urged the citizens, civil society and media personnel to collaborate with health department to gain better results.