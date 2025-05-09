DC Urges People To Avoid Spreading Misinformation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 09:46 PM
The district administration has issued an official public alert urging citizens to avoid spreading misinformation and unverified news, particularly through social media platforms
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The district administration has issued an official public alert urging citizens to avoid spreading misinformation and unverified news, particularly through social media platforms.
Deputy Commissioner Qurat Ul Ain confirmed that all administrative departments in the district
were on high alert and fully prepared to respond to any emergency.
She emphasized the importance of maintaining public trust and calm during
these tense times.
“We urge the public to refrain from sharing any news or updates on social media without proper
verification. Spreading false or unconfirmed information can lead to unnecessary panic
and confusion,” the DC stated.
The administration also shared an emergency contact number for immediate assistance in case
of any critical situation. Citizens can contact the helpline at 066-9200257.
