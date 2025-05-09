Open Menu

DC Urges People To Avoid Spreading Misinformation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 09:46 PM

The district administration has issued an official public alert urging citizens to avoid spreading misinformation and unverified news, particularly through social media platforms

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The district administration has issued an official public alert urging citizens to avoid spreading misinformation and unverified news, particularly through social media platforms.

Deputy Commissioner Qurat Ul Ain confirmed that all administrative departments in the district

were on high alert and fully prepared to respond to any emergency.

She emphasized the importance of maintaining public trust and calm during

these tense times.

“We urge the public to refrain from sharing any news or updates on social media without proper

verification. Spreading false or unconfirmed information can lead to unnecessary panic

and confusion,” the DC stated.

The administration also shared an emergency contact number for immediate assistance in case

of any critical situation. Citizens can contact the helpline at 066-9200257.

 DC urges people to avoid spreading misinformation

DC urges people to avoid spreading misinformation

