DC urges people to avoid unnecessary travel on Bolan National Highway

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kachi Imran Ibrahim Bangulzai said that according to the Meteorological department, another spell of rain was expected in the Bolan area of Balochistan so people should avoid unnecessary travel on Bolan National Highway.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner Kachi stressed that people should cooperate with the administration by taking precautionary measures.

"Due to incessant rains and floods, an emergency has been imposed in Bolan,'' he said adding while traveling under the compulsion people should wait for the flood water to pass.

He asked the people traveling on urgency to contact the following numbers in case of any emergency situation.

Levis Control Dhader 0832415203, Levis Police Station Mach (0832) 416230 AC Dhadar: 03412555044.