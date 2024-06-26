DC urges people to cooperate for peace during Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) To ensure peace and security during Muharram processions and gatherings, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Wednesday called upon religious scholars, traders, and citizens to support the district administration's efforts.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with all stakeholders.

The deputy commissioner praised the community's past efforts in maintaining peace and order during the holy month and emphasized the need for continued cooperation.

He highlighted the importance of adhering to the schedule, respecting the sanctity of mosques and pulpits, and avoiding sectarian speeches to prevent any untoward incidents.

Khalid Iqbal also stressed the necessity for religious scholars and traders from all sects to respect the law and collaborate with the administration.

SSP Police reiterated the need for Ulema to ensure cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

During the meeting, distinguished scholars, representatives from the traders' association, and leaders from the All-Trade Federation expressed their views and assured their full cooperation in maintaining peace and order during the holy month.