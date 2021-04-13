UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Urges People To Make Polio Campaign Successful

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:35 PM

DC urges people to make polio campaign successful

Deputy Commissioner Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal Tuesday said that it was responsibility of all of us to make the polio campaign in Sherani district a successful

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal Tuesday said that it was responsibility of all of us to make the polio campaign in Sherani district a successful.

While addressing a meeting held in connection with the ongoing anti-polio campaign, he said the polio workers were going door to door for administering anti-polio drops to children up to five years of age.

The meeting was briefed by the deputy commissioner about ongoing anti-polio campaign in the district.

He said the parents also have a responsibility to get their children vaccinated against the polio and to support the government in fight against the disease.

He said the people should fully cooperate with the polio teams and play a role in making the anti-polio campaign a successful. "Polio is a contagious disease that permanently cripples our children. Eradicating the disease is a need of time," he said.

Related Topics

Polio All Government

Recent Stories

NATO-Ukraine Commission Meets to Discuss 'Russia's ..

7 seconds ago

Russian Watchdog Opens Case Against Yandex for Dis ..

8 seconds ago

Food security to be ensured in all the districts ..

9 seconds ago

Chairman, PAL condoles demise of I.A Rehman

15 seconds ago

Syria Demands From US Compensation for Destructive ..

2 minutes ago

DC for improvement of service at Insaf Sasti shop ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.