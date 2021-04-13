DC urges people to make polio campaign successful

Deputy Commissioner Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal Tuesday said that it was responsibility of all of us to make the polio campaign in Sherani district a successful

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal Tuesday said that it was responsibility of all of us to make the polio campaign in Sherani district a successful.

While addressing a meeting held in connection with the ongoing anti-polio campaign, he said the polio workers were going door to door for administering anti-polio drops to children up to five years of age.

The meeting was briefed by the deputy commissioner about ongoing anti-polio campaign in the district.

He said the parents also have a responsibility to get their children vaccinated against the polio and to support the government in fight against the disease.

He said the people should fully cooperate with the polio teams and play a role in making the anti-polio campaign a successful. "Polio is a contagious disease that permanently cripples our children. Eradicating the disease is a need of time," he said.