UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Urges People To Play Role In Anti Polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 09:47 PM

DC urges people to play role in anti polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Wednesday urged the officers of the Health Department, Education department, Social Welfare department, Pesh-Imams, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Wednesday urged the officers of the Health Department, education department, Social Welfare department, Pesh-Imams, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of District EPI & Polio Eradication Committee, at DC office,

Related Topics

Polio Education Khairpur

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament Speaker commends UAE’s youth emp ..

32 minutes ago

14th Innovation Arabia to go virtual

32 minutes ago

SEC’s ‘Zakat Al Elm’ attracts 5893 participa ..

32 minutes ago

32 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

18 seconds ago

31 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

19 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.