DC urges people to play role in anti polio campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Wednesday urged the officers of the Health Department, education department, Social Welfare department, Pesh-Imams, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of District EPI & Polio Eradication Committee, at DC office,