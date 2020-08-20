UrduPoint.com
DC Urges People To Play Role In Succeeding Polio Campaign

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:58 PM

Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema along with District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Asif Anwar Shahwani on Thursday visited RHC Lakhra and Basic Health Unit (BHU).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema along with District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Asif Anwar Shahwani on Thursday visited RHC Lakhra and Basic Health Unit (BHU).

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner was briefed by the District Health Officer about the arrangements made in connection with the National Polio Campaign in a detailed briefing.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the polio campaign arrangements in Lakhra and Layari rural areas where he also checked the reports of polio health workers and monitoring officers and also reviewed the security provided by the district administration.

District Health Officer said that a special control room has also been set up at the district level to monitor the polio campaign.

Mobile teams have also been formed to ensure the access of polio teams to the remote mountainous areas of Lasbela so that no child is deprived of the polio vaccine, he said.

DC Waqar Hassan Cheema said arrangements by all institutions describing the coordination during the National Polio Campaign were exemplary added that the district has retained its prestige with regard to the Polio Free Zone.

He also appreciated the performance of the Health Department regarding the Polio Campaign.

He said anti-polio campaign is a national cause and every member of the society should play role in its success.

