DC Urges People To Use Face Masks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 08:40 PM

DC urges people to use face masks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has declared the use of face masks mandatory at public places, traveling, business points and in all offices to save people from coronavirus.

In a message here on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali appealed to people to ensure use of face masks strictly.

He said checking teams would also be mobilized so that the government's instructions couldbe implemented in true spirit.

