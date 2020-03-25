UrduPoint.com
DC Urges Philanthropists To Enhance Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:54 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhu urged upon philanthropists to extend maximum cooperation towards district administration for purchasing protective kits, mask and other material for safety of workers.

Similarly, the philanthropists may cooperate with the poor and ensure ration for them.

While talking to a delegation of Anjuman-e- Tajran, Khairpur on Wednesday, he stated the workers of health, TMA, Civil Defence, District administration and many others were working on frontline to facilitate persons in quarantine.

He informed that he shifted his camp in quarantine centre. Personal Protective apparatus, gloves, masks and sanitizers are required for the workers. The philanthropists should come forward and present such essential items. He also urged them to take special care of the poor labourers, who could not find labour these days.

