DC urges philanthropists, traders to help Turkiye, Syria earthquake victims

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt(retd) Shoaib Ali has said that the Pakistani nation stands with Turkiye and Syria in this hour of difficulty.

He said that we express deep grief and sorrow over the large-scale loss of life and property due to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

He expressed these views at the ceremony of collecting funds in the office of the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the relief of earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria here on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd) Shoaib Ali strongly appealed to the philanthropists to help Turkey in this hour of difficulty so that precious lives could be saved.

President of SCCI Sajid Tarar said that the way the people affected by the floods in Pakistan were helped with an open heart, we would leave no stone unturned to help the people of Turkiye and Syria.

On this occasion, the philanthropists and traders assured their full support in donating funds for Turkiye earthquake victims.

On the occasion,the traders informed the Deputy Commissioner about the problems faced by the citizens including municipal services and traffic and also gave their suggestions for their solution.

President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sajid Tarar gave a commemorative shield to Deputy Commissioner on arrival of the SCCI office.