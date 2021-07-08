DC urges poeople to use sentizer & mask in cattle market

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC),Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Thursday ordered to establish cattle market outside the city at main Shikarpur road Sukkur.

The sellers would sell their animals only on sale points otherwise,strict action would be taken against them.

He said that we were adopting precautions to avoid coronavirus in cattle markets.He advised that public should follow SOPs properly,he warned. He directed to spray in all markets to avoid all kinds of virus.

Nobody would be allowed to enter the cattle markets without masks. Both buyers and sellers would use hand sanitizers and masks.