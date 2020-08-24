UrduPoint.com
DC Urges Religious Harmony Among All Schools Of Thoughts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:12 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Kabir Afridi and District Police Officer (DPO) Arif Khan have urged upon the people from all schools of thoughts for creating religious harmony, promoting an atmosphere of love, tolerance and respect for each other

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Kabir Afridi and District Police Officer (DPO) Arif Khan have urged upon the people from all schools of thoughts for creating religious harmony, promoting an atmosphere of love, tolerance and respect for each other.

This was stated in a joint declaration issued to promote precautionary measures and professional tolerance in Muharram gatherings here on Monday.

According to declaration, both Deputy Commissioner Kabir Afridi and DPO Arif Khan have urged upon people from all schools of thoughts to create an atmosphere of love, tolerance and understanding among themselves.

They also urged upon the scholars and preachers to convey the oppression of Kashmiris to the world in the context of Karbala.

They appealed to all the eminent scholars to convey a message of peace and should work for removing indifference so as to highlight the elements involved in spreading anarchy in the country.

They said that precautions have been taken against the corona epidemic in the gatherings and mourning processions. The corona pandemic in the country was much better, but the slightest carelessness could be devastating, they said. Pakistan was the only country where Masajids remained open during the corona pandemic while Ulema effectively implemented SOPs, they added.

