DC Urges Religious Leaders To Play Role In Maintaining Peace

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM

DC urges religious leaders to play role in maintaining peace

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has said the month of Muharram ul Haram teaches a lesson of unity, brotherhood and unity and the religious leaders should have to play their role in maintaining peace in the area.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held here at his office regarding the arrangements for Muharram which was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Gulfam Abbas, District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, Peace Committee’ members, Traders, scholars, local elders, representatives of civil society, Pakistan Army, Ahl-e-Sunnah and Ahl-e-Shia.

Speaking on this occasion, the deputy commissioner said that the people of Dera Ismail Khan were peace loving people and they had demonstrated solidarity during last Muharram ul Haram. All the people were determined to maintain the peace which was established after many sacrifices, he mentioned.

He said the collective thinking should be preferred on individual one in any case, adding the same thinking prevailed in the people of this area which was welcoming.

The deputy commissioner said the entire district was his priority rather any section of the society.

Mansoor Arshad, who is also Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Water and Sanitation Services (WSSC), said a comprehensive cleanliness plan has been formed.

During the meeting, the participants also presented their suggestions regarding the arrangements of Muharram ul Haram. They also assured of their full cooperation for maintaining peace and security in Dera Ismail Khan.

On this occasion, DPO Nasir Mehmood said that all the sections of society make a bouquet together which ensures the peace and beauty of Dera Ismail Khan.

At the end, a collective prayer was offered for the peace and security of Dera Ismail Khan and the country.

APP/akt

