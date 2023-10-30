Open Menu

DC Urges Religious Scholars, Property Dealers To Help In Repatriation Of Illegal Afghans

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2023 | 09:09 PM

DC urges religious scholars, property dealers to help in repatriation of illegal Afghans

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tariq Qureshi on Monday presided over a meeting of religious scholars at his office in the shahbaz building Hyderabad which was attended by Haji Gulshan Elahi, Maulana Saeed Ahmad Sanjrani and others

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tariq Qureshi on Monday presided over a meeting of religious scholars at his office in the shahbaz building Hyderabad which was attended by Haji Gulshan Elahi, Maulana Saeed Ahmad Sanjrani and others.

On this occasion, DC Hyderabad appealed to the religious scholars to play their full role for the repatriation of the illegal Afghans, he urged them to make announcements in this regard from the mosques so that the Afghans residing illegally in the district of Hyderabad voluntarily go back to their country.

On the other hand, in a separate meeting with representatives of estate agencies and property dealers DC Tariq Qureshi directed property dealers to collaborate with the administration to facilitate the departure of illegal Afghan residents.

He emphasized that if anyone has rented out their property to an illegal Afghan resident, vacate it immediately and contact the concerned police station in case of any problem. In response, the delegation of property dealers assured full cooperation with the district administration.

