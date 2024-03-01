DC Urges Removal Of Signboards Ahead Of Forecasted Heavy Rains
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi has directed the relevant departments to take immediate action to remove heavy signboards and billboards from the city.
According to a handout issued on Friday, a letter has also been written by the Deputy Commissioner to the concerned departments in this regard.
This action is deemed necessary as the meteorological department has forecasted heavy rains in Hyderabad, and in such circumstances, it is crucial to undertake the mentioned operation to prevent any untoward incidents.
On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi and Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Jamali visited various areas and pumping stations of Hyderabad and directed the concerned officers to assess the situation by visiting their respective areas and making every possible effort to immediately resolve any issues that arise so that the public can be saved from distress.
