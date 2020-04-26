UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Urges Scholars, Media To Play Role Against Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

DC urges scholars, media to play role against coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Sherani, Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Sunday said the process of ration distribution among deserving families in the district has been continued from several weeks in which hundreds of families were benefited so far.

He expressed these views while talking to officials at DC Office.

He said that provision of relief package and ration among needy people were being made possible in district during difficult situation of lockdown.

He said that the government and local administration stood with daily wagers in time of trouble.

He said that under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kaialat Progra, cash distribution among the deserving was going on through SMS.

DC also urged the scholars and journalists to play their due role to enhance awareness precautionary measures against the coronavirus among citizens.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sunday SMS From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Amana Healthcare joins forces with Abu Dhabi’s h ..

17 minutes ago

Minister of Education attends first virtual forum ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs resolves 61 IPR disputes, valued AED ..

3 hours ago

Morocco announces 150 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

DAFZA launches incentive packages to support compa ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP conducts over 35,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.