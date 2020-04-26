DC urges scholars, media to play role against coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Sherani, Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Sunday said the process of ration distribution among deserving families in the district has been continued from several weeks in which hundreds of families were benefited so far.

He expressed these views while talking to officials at DC Office.

He said that provision of relief package and ration among needy people were being made possible in district during difficult situation of lockdown.

He said that the government and local administration stood with daily wagers in time of trouble.

He said that under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kaialat Progra, cash distribution among the deserving was going on through SMS.

DC also urged the scholars and journalists to play their due role to enhance awareness precautionary measures against the coronavirus among citizens.