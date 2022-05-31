DC urges scientists to play role in increasing agriculture product

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that agricultural scientists should play their role to increase agricultural production. Farmers and landowners should know about the modern agricultural sciences

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that agricultural scientists should play their role to increase agricultural production. Farmers and landowners should know about the modern agricultural sciences.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of the District Agricultural Advisory Committee and Task Force Committee in the committee room of his office.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Khichi, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Deputy Director Water Management, Deputy Director Livestock, Assistant Director Pest Warning, Assistant Director Agriculture Engineering, Fertilizer Dealers Association and Officers were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that agricultural scientists should go to the areas of farmers and provide training to them. They should provide information to the farmers regarding new trends of farming and agriculture. He said that vaccination of livestock should be done on proper time. On this occasion, the Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) briefed about the achievement of better crop yields. During the meeting, officers of Pest Warning, Water Management, Agriculture Engineering and Livestock departments briefed about their respective departments.