UrduPoint.com

DC Urges Scientists To Play Role In Increasing Agriculture Product

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 08:12 PM

DC urges scientists to play role in increasing agriculture product

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that agricultural scientists should play their role to increase agricultural production. Farmers and landowners should know about the modern agricultural sciences

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that agricultural scientists should play their role to increase agricultural production. Farmers and landowners should know about the modern agricultural sciences.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of the District Agricultural Advisory Committee and Task Force Committee in the committee room of his office.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Khichi, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Deputy Director Water Management, Deputy Director Livestock, Assistant Director Pest Warning, Assistant Director Agriculture Engineering, Fertilizer Dealers Association and Officers were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that agricultural scientists should go to the areas of farmers and provide training to them. They should provide information to the farmers regarding new trends of farming and agriculture. He said that vaccination of livestock should be done on proper time. On this occasion, the Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) briefed about the achievement of better crop yields. During the meeting, officers of Pest Warning, Water Management, Agriculture Engineering and Livestock departments briefed about their respective departments.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Man commits suicide after killing sister

Man commits suicide after killing sister

2 minutes ago
 Women Journalist Room launched at NPC

Women Journalist Room launched at NPC

2 minutes ago
 Man gunned down in Sibi

Man gunned down in Sibi

2 minutes ago
 LDA DG reviews development work at shopping mall

LDA DG reviews development work at shopping mall

2 minutes ago
 Gunmen kill 24 in anglophone Cameroon, says mayor

Gunmen kill 24 in anglophone Cameroon, says mayor

5 minutes ago
 FBI Says Death Resulted in Nearly Third of Cases W ..

FBI Says Death Resulted in Nearly Third of Cases When Police Used Force in 2021

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.