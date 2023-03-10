DC urges students to focus on education

Deputy Commissioner Shahak Baloch on Friday said that measures would be taken to prevent cheating and provide facilities in the examination centres

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahak Baloch on Friday said that measures would be taken to prevent cheating and provide facilities in the examination centres.

He said that teachers, especially parents, should take practical steps to root out evils like cheating and protect the future of their children.

He expressed these views while talking to students and teachers on the occasion of his visit to various ongoing examination centres in Quetta and reviewed key checking and digital attendance system.

He further said that students should focus on education by using their abilities in the best possible way.