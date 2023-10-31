DC urges teachers to play role for imparting best education to students

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Government Boys High School Mine Depot and inspected classrooms and asked questions from the students.

While speaking to the students and teachers, he said that we wanted to see every child in school, the teachers should fulfill their duties responsibly and equip the future architects with the best education,

The DC said that the teachers would play a role in the establishment of an educated society, educated nations are ruling the world saying that practical steps would be taken to provide quality education to students in schools.

Progress is not possible without getting an education. If we want to progress, we have to go ahead in education, he mentioned.

He said that we all have to play a role for the improvement of educational institutions in the Ziarat district adding that the young generation should focus on their education because youth are the architects of the future.