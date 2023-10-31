Open Menu

DC Urges Teachers To Play Role For Imparting Best Education To Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2023 | 09:27 PM

DC urges teachers to play role for imparting best education to students

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Government Boys High School Mine Depot and inspected classrooms and asked questions from the students

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Government Boys High School Mine Depot and inspected classrooms and asked questions from the students.

While speaking to the students and teachers, he said that we wanted to see every child in school, the teachers should fulfill their duties responsibly and equip the future architects with the best education,

The DC said that the teachers would play a role in the establishment of an educated society, educated nations are ruling the world saying that practical steps would be taken to provide quality education to students in schools.

Progress is not possible without getting an education. If we want to progress, we have to go ahead in education, he mentioned.

He said that we all have to play a role for the improvement of educational institutions in the Ziarat district adding that the young generation should focus on their education because youth are the architects of the future.

Related Topics

World Education Visit Young Progress Ziarat All From Government Best

Recent Stories

OxfordAQA – UK curriculum exams launched in Paki ..

OxfordAQA – UK curriculum exams launched in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Training session on e-Procurement kicks off at PIT ..

Training session on e-Procurement kicks off at PITB

5 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan technical cooperation conference ig ..

China-Pakistan technical cooperation conference ignites path to innovation, part ..

25 seconds ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding illegal immi ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding illegal immigrants repatriation

26 seconds ago
 Meeting discusses, reviews repatriation of illegal ..

Meeting discusses, reviews repatriation of illegal foreigners

29 seconds ago
 Yemen's Huthis vow more attacks on Israel: stateme ..

Yemen's Huthis vow more attacks on Israel: statement

31 seconds ago
Commissioner visits Trauma Centre, Casualty block ..

Commissioner visits Trauma Centre, Casualty block , NICVD

17 seconds ago
 Panama tribunal, president at odds over mine deal ..

Panama tribunal, president at odds over mine deal referendum

18 seconds ago
 IFA crackdowns on Metro cash & carry for price gou ..

IFA crackdowns on Metro cash & carry for price gouging

20 seconds ago
 Pakistan down Bangladesh to stay alive at World Cu ..

Pakistan down Bangladesh to stay alive at World Cup

21 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Nigerian Siamese twins for l ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Nigerian Siamese twins for life-changing separation proced ..

23 seconds ago
 Pakistan down Bangladesh to stay alive at World Cu ..

Pakistan down Bangladesh to stay alive at World Cup

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan