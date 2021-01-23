DC urges tiger force to identify stockers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak urged tiger force to play role in controlling price hike and identity stockers.

Holding a meeting with a delegation of local PTI leaders led by District President Khalid Javed Warraich here on Saturday, deputy commissioner urged party workers to highlight issues of their areas. He said that strict action would be taken against officials of Municipal corporation if found involved in creating hurdles in the ongoing anti-encroachment operation.

He said that district administration was committed to provide alternate place to cart holders in order to enable them run their business.

He said that district administration have registered 35,000 volunteers in Prime Minister's Tiger Force. He urged local party leaders to own water filtration plants of their respective areas and formed special teams to make plants operational round the clock.

He said that Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was going to start work on sewerage related issues through foreign funding.

He informed the delegation that district administration would organise free medical camps in rural areas in cooperation with health department and Mukhtar A.Sheikh Hospital.