DC Urges To Conduct Awareness Campaign For Prevention Of Child Labour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat here on Friday said that we were taking measures for the protection of child labour, eradication of bonded labour and human trafficking

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat here on Friday said that we were taking measures for the protection of child labour, eradication of bonded labour and human trafficking. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding District Vigilance Committee (DVC) at his office.

The meeting discussed issues related to the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting and the steps to be taken. The DC instructed Assistant Commissioner to conduct a meeting for the compilation of statistics regarding the data of children working in the vegetable market with the cooperation of Sahil Foundation.

He urged all departments to conduct awareness campaigns regarding the prevention of child labor and human trafficking.

Tariq Salam Marwat directed concerned departments to identify cases related to child labor and human trafficking after which action will be taken in accordance with the law.

The Deputy Commissioner directed to collect of data on all beggars in the district, check the data and ensure the identification of underage children who are forced to work without pay and take strict action against violators in this regard.

In the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights Rabia Sajjad, SSP Investigation Muhammad Ishtiaq, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Salim, District Public Prosecutor Abbottabad Zafar Abbas Mirza, Regional Director Prosecution Saqib Sultan Jadoon, Social Welfare Officer Saira Mushtaq, Inspector Labor Department. Kanza Riaz and other officers were present.

