DC urges to expedite pace of work on ongoing development schemes

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Friday paid an inspection visit to the construction and maintenance sites of various ongoing development schemes to monitor pace of work at different areas of the city.

He went around Haider Shah Colony Road, Stadium road, Maryam Road and other roads where reconstruction work and maintenance was in progress.

He directed concerned officials of the Provincial Roads Department to expedite the pace of work. He instructed officials to complete the development schemes in stipulated time by maintaining the standard of work.

While the lowered manholes shall be raised to road level. Deputy Commissioner also directed for removal of encroachments in order to facilitate road construction.