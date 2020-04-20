DC urges to maintain the discipline at Ehsaas Kafalat centers

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Muhammad Naeem Sandhu along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khairpur, Mirza waleed Baig , Assistant Director BISP khairpur, District Manager Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) Khadim Hussain Shar on Monday visited Ehsas Kafalat centers established in khairpur city here

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Muhammad Naeem Sandhu along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khairpur, Mirza waleed Baig , Assistant Director BISP khairpur, District Manager Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) Khadim Hussain Shar on Monday visited Ehsas Kafalat centers established in khairpur city here.

According to the details,The centers were managed by 12 staff and 25 members of Local Support Organization (LSO) and special staff for spreading COVID-19 awareness and provided sensitizers facilities at the venue,they also be ensured and maintain the social distancing as a precaution against COVID-19.

Deputy Commissioner appreciated the SRSO team/LSO volunteers supporting at 25 Ehsaas Kafalat centers in the district and directed to local authorities to cooperate with SRSO team and LSO volunteers in order to maintain discipline at centers.