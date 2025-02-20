DC Urges Tourists To Exercise Caution In Murree, Galyat Amid Snowfall, Rain
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Murree Thursday issued an advisory for visitors planning to head to Murree and Galyat urging them to exercise caution due to ongoing snow and rain in the region the advisory aims to ensure a safe trip for tourists while also minimizing the risk of accidents and disruptions.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) , in his message with a private news channel advised tourists to exercise caution due to the increased influx of visitors amid nighttime snow and rain.
He advised tourists to stay updated with the latest weather conditions to plan their trip accordingly.
DC further emphasized the importance of ensuring that vehicles are in good condition, with proper tire pressure, functioning brakes, and adequate lighting.
He also stressed the need to carry snow chains, which can be a lifesaver in case of heavy snowfall.
Furthermore, he advised tourists to keep their fuel tanks full, as fuel stations may be closed or inaccessible due to weather conditions.
He also recommended packing necessary items, such as warm clothing, food and water to keep tourists nourished and comfortable during their trip.
In addition, the Deputy Commissioner suggested bringing a small gear, which can help tourists navigate through challenging terrain in case of an emergency.
He also emphasized the importance of safe driving practices, such as avoiding distractions, following traffic rules, parking responsibly and driving slowly and carefully on slippery roads.
