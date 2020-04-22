DC urges traders to follow lockdown to contain spread COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Wednesday asked trader's body to ensure business community follows lockdown in letter and spirit to contain spread of Covid-19

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Wednesday asked trader's body to ensure business community follows lockdown in letter and spirit to contain spread of Covid-19.

The district administration has been enforcing all possible precautionary measures to contain further spread of Covid-19, and you should ensure a complete lockdown to avoid this contagious disease," he told the traders body's office-bearers, who met him at his office here.