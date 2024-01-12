Open Menu

DC Urges Transport Secretary To Start Peoples, Pink Bus Services For Students

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 09:42 PM

DC urges Transport Secretary to start Peoples, Pink bus services for students

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad, Tariq Qureshi on Friday requested the Secretary Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department to start Peoples Bus Service from 3 public sector universities in Jamshoro district and one in Tandojam, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad, Tariq Qureshi on Friday requested the Secretary Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department to start Peoples Bus Service from 3 public sector universities in Jamshoro district and one in Tandojam, Hyderabad.

In a letter addressed to the Provincial Secretary, he underscored the need to provide quality bus transport to the people of Jamshoro especially the students of Sindh University, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences

and Mehran University of Engineering and Technology.

He also emphasized the requirement of the transport facility for the people of Tandojam town and the students of

Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam.

"The availability of public transport is a crucial lifeline for students and the general public commuting between those places and the city," he said.

He pointed out that no quality public transport facility so far existed to provide a smooth transport experience to the people who travel from Hyderabad to Jamshoro and Tandojam daily.

The DC also suggested to the secretary to launch the Pink Bus Service for women of Hyderabad keeping in view also the safety and comfort of female students.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Hyderabad Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology Women From

Recent Stories

Pak-Malaysia bilateral cooperation to boost econom ..

Pak-Malaysia bilateral cooperation to boost economies: Governor Sindh Kamran Kha ..

29 seconds ago
 Kashmir Consultative Committees to raise awareness ..

Kashmir Consultative Committees to raise awareness at grassroots level: Mushaal

31 seconds ago
 Rajab Al-Murajab to start on Saturday as crescent ..

Rajab Al-Murajab to start on Saturday as crescent sighted

34 seconds ago
 DIG prisons plant saplings in the premises of Nawa ..

DIG prisons plant saplings in the premises of Nawabshah jail

6 minutes ago
 Multan Sultans excited to play in front of passion ..

Multan Sultans excited to play in front of passionate home fans

6 minutes ago
 PPP candidate Aajiz Dhamrah formally launched elec ..

PPP candidate Aajiz Dhamrah formally launched election campaign

6 minutes ago
Abdullahpur Flyover near completion with Rs.1.36b: ..

Abdullahpur Flyover near completion with Rs.1.36b: Commissioner

6 minutes ago
 Man killed in road accident in Faisalabad

Man killed in road accident in Faisalabad

27 minutes ago
 Salvini claims 'useful service' for Italy at migra ..

Salvini claims 'useful service' for Italy at migrant trial

40 minutes ago
 Jordan blames Israel for regional escalation after ..

Jordan blames Israel for regional escalation after Yemen strikes

40 minutes ago
 Minister underscores urgency to address climate ch ..

Minister underscores urgency to address climate change challenges

40 minutes ago
 Sunak pledges extra $3.2 bn for Ukraine on Kyiv vi ..

Sunak pledges extra $3.2 bn for Ukraine on Kyiv visit

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan