DC urges Transport Secretary to start Peoples, Pink bus services for students

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad, Tariq Qureshi on Friday requested the Secretary Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department to start Peoples Bus Service from 3 public sector universities in Jamshoro district and one in Tandojam, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad, Tariq Qureshi on Friday requested the Secretary Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department to start Peoples Bus Service from 3 public sector universities in Jamshoro district and one in Tandojam, Hyderabad.

In a letter addressed to the Provincial Secretary, he underscored the need to provide quality bus transport to the people of Jamshoro especially the students of Sindh University, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences

and Mehran University of Engineering and Technology.

He also emphasized the requirement of the transport facility for the people of Tandojam town and the students of

Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam.

"The availability of public transport is a crucial lifeline for students and the general public commuting between those places and the city," he said.

He pointed out that no quality public transport facility so far existed to provide a smooth transport experience to the people who travel from Hyderabad to Jamshoro and Tandojam daily.

The DC also suggested to the secretary to launch the Pink Bus Service for women of Hyderabad keeping in view also the safety and comfort of female students.