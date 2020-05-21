DC urges ulema for implementing on 20 unanimous points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Mianwali Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that members of peace committee were playing role of a bridge for the administration, the police and the people for creating a peaceful atmosphere.

Addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee here regarding the implementation on 20 unanimous points on the eve of Shab Qadar, Jumma Tulwida Eid-ul-Fitr in Mosques and Imam bargahs. The deputy commissioner said that due to the cooperation of members peace committee created an exemplary sectarian and religious harmony in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has stressed the ulema belong to every sects and creed and members peace committee for implementing on the unanimous 20 points declaration at Mosques and Imam bargah on the eve of Shab Qadar, Jumma Tulwida, and on Eid-ul-Fitr due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

He said that due to the leniency in lockdown corona cases could be increased adding that 5 tested positive cases including two policemen have been surfaced just in a day in the district whereas prior to that no case was reported after April, 14 in the district.

He said that it was hoped that social distances would be maintained especially during the prayers, while masks and gloves would also be used in general. The ulema and members of peace committee have ensured complete cooperation with reference to implementing over the unanimous 20 points declaration.

Maulana Ghulam Fareed, Maulana Manzoor Silavi, Sahibzada Mansoor Awaisi, Mifti Ashraf Ali, Allama Syed Intizar Mehdi and others were also present on the occasion and presented useful suggestions.