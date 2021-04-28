UrduPoint.com
DC Urges Ulema To Ensure SOPs In Mosques

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

DC urges Ulema to ensure SOPs in mosques

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Fayaz Sherpao Wednesday urged Ulema to play role in fighting against Covid -19 by ensuring implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in mosques during the holy month of Ramazan.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the situation in wake of the third wave of coronavirus pandemic in the district.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Kokab Farooq besides Ulema and religious scholars of the district including Mufti Hanifullah, Maulana Zakirullah, Maulana Waheed Gul, Maulana Abdul Wahab, Maulana Fazale Azeem, Maulana Idress and officials of other relevant departments.

Fayaz Sherpao urged scholars and people to take precautionary measures in order to stop the spread of the pandemic and save the lives of your loved ones and other citizens.

DC said that precautionary measures should be strictly followed which included wearing a mask, maintaining social distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands; perform prayers, Friday and Taraweeh in the open air under SOPs.

All the scholars from various schools of thought assured their full support to follow Covid SOPs during prayers timings in Ramazan.

