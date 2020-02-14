DC urges Ulema to play role for polio eradication

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (Rtd) Anwar Ul Haq Friday urged Ulema to play their role in administering anti-polio drops to every children during the anti-polio campaign being started from February 17.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Ulema of different school of thoughts here at his office.

The DC said Polio is a National issue and it is responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved.

" he added.

"We need an effective policy and participation of all segments of society to fight against polio and protect our children and family",he said.

On the occasion Incharge Anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain briefed the meeting that with the coordinated efforts of Government and WHO, polio workers have been trained to accomplish the set target.

Sharing details of arrangement, he said that 2631 mobile teams,298 fixed points,127 transit points,226 Union council medical officers and 580 area incharges would administer polio drops to above 855.131 children less than five years in the district.