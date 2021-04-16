UrduPoint.com
DC Urges Ulema To Play Role For Promoting Peace

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 07:13 PM

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq Friday urged the Ulema to play their role in maintaining law and order during the prevailing situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq Friday urged the Ulema to play their role in maintaining law and order during the prevailing situation.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the District Peace Committee here at his office which was among others attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Qasim Ijaz, eminent scholars of different sects including, Allama Syed Chirag U Din Shah, Maulana Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, Syed Izhar Bukhari, President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Sheikh Sidique, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha and officials of the district administration.

He said that our survival depends on the security of our beloved homeland and we should jointly work for interfaith harmony irrespective of their association in order to maintain durable peace and effectively foil attempts of anti-social and anti-state elements.

'Maintaining religious harmony was a religious obligation for religious scholars and "Unity is need of the hour," he added.

He said the security arrangements made by the administration could only be successful with the cooperation of Ulema and civil society.

The DC informed that control rooms are being set up in all tehsils of the district to protect the basic rights of its citizens and monitor the law and order situation.

On the occasion, Ulema said that islam preaches peace, religious tolerance and equality, adding they will continue their efforts for maintaining peace in the country.

