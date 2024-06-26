DC urges Ulema to play role in promoting interfaith harmony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Wednesday urged Ulema to play role in promoting interfaith harmony in the society.

Chairing a meeting of District Peace Committee and Inter-faith Harmony Committee, the DC said that the role of the religious scholars is very important in maintaining law and order.

The members of the District Peace Committee and the Inter-faith Harmony Committee presented various suggestions to maintain law and order during Muharram.

The religious scholars have played their positive role to promote religious harmony particularly during Muharram, he added.

He said that on Eid-ul-Azha, while cooperating with the district administration, the scholars spread the information among the public about cleanliness.

“We pay tribute to the role of the minority community in maintaining the security and law and order,” the DC added.

Foolproof security arrangements would be made for Muharram, he said and informed that effective monitoring of the processions through CCTV cameras would be ensured.

Hassan Waqar Cheema said that no one would be allowed to create law and order situation.

The DC urged the scholars of all schools of thought to make collective efforts to maintain law and order in the holy month of Muharram.

The district administration would set up a special cell to monitor social media and literature during Muharram, Hassan Waqar Cheema informed.

The organizers of the processions would be instructed to strictly observe timings, he said.

The DC further said that there should be no lack of communication between members of Peace Committee and Interfaith Harmony Committee and all should work together to maintain law and order.

ADCG, Dr Hassan Tariq, SP Security Raja Nasir Nawaz, members of District Peace Committee and Inter-faith Harmony Committee attended the meeting.