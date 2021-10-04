UrduPoint.com

DC Urges Ulema To Play Their Role For Maintaining Peace

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 08:44 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Tariq Hussain Chandio on Monday urged the Ulema to play their role for maintaining peace, unity and tolerance in society on the occasion of 12 Rabi-ul-Awal.

Talking to Ulema, members of peace committee, public leaders and district administration at his office, he said that "We can eliminate extremism and violence from the society by seeking guidance from the Holy Quran and teachings of the Holy Prophet SAWW.

"Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration has finalized the foolproof security arrangements.

