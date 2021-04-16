UrduPoint.com
DC Urges Ulema To Promote Harmony, Peace

Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:59 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has appealed to the Ulema to promote harmony and peace in the society for greater national interest.

Chairing a meeting of District Peace Committee on Friday, he said that Pakistan is passing through a critical stage and national peace and harmony is imperative for development and prosperity. He also appealed to the Ulema to sensitize the people about adoption of preventive measures against coronavirus. He said that third wave of corona virus is more dangerous than its previous waves. Therefore, the Ulema should urge the people to remain stay at home mostly.

They should also use face masks while going out for any necessity.

He informed that wards of government hospitals were nearly filled with patients and precautionary measures/implementation on SOPs are utmost necessary to contain the spread of virus. He said that mosques should be thoroughly washed with chemical water.

Sahibzada Faiz Rasool Rizwi, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharl, Syed Jaffar Naqvi, Dr. Iftikhar Naqvi, Mumtaz Hussain, Abdul Rasheed and other Ulema appreciated the steps taken by administration to contain the deadly virus and assured their full cooperation to implement SOPs during Taraweeh and prayers.

