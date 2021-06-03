UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Urges Ulema To Remove Misconceptions About COVID-19 Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:48 PM

DC urges Ulema to remove misconceptions about COVID-19 vaccine

Deputy Commissioner(DC) Amir Aqique Khan on Thursday urged the Ulema to help the government in removing misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccine to eradicate the dangerous disease from the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner(DC) Amir Aqique Khan on Thursday urged the Ulema to help the government in removing misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccine to eradicate the dangerous disease from the country.

Chairing a meeting of the district peace committee here at his office, he asked the religious scholars to create awareness among people to protect them from contracting Covid-19 and contain the spread of the virus.

Amir requested the ulema to promote religious harmony and unity and reject the narrative of those miscreants who were promoting hatred on social media.

He appreciated the cooperation of the ulema in implementing SOPs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Social Media From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

6 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 3 June 2021

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing (part 2) 3 Jun ..

3 minutes ago

Aamir Kiani visits Gawalmandi area to inspect Null ..

3 minutes ago

EAEU Considering Coordinated Response to Western S ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-polio campaign to start from June 7

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.