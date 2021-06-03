DC urges Ulema to remove misconceptions about COVID-19 vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner(DC) Amir Aqique Khan on Thursday urged the Ulema to help the government in removing misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccine to eradicate the dangerous disease from the country.

Chairing a meeting of the district peace committee here at his office, he asked the religious scholars to create awareness among people to protect them from contracting Covid-19 and contain the spread of the virus.

Amir requested the ulema to promote religious harmony and unity and reject the narrative of those miscreants who were promoting hatred on social media.

He appreciated the cooperation of the ulema in implementing SOPs during the COVID-19 pandemic.