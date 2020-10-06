DC urges Ulemas' to maintain peace in Sargodha

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Sheikh Nayyer urged Ulemas and Public leaders to play the role to maintain law and order situation peaceful on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and during the next month of Rabi-ul-Awal in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Sheikh Nayyer urged Ulemas and Public leaders to play the role to maintain law and order situation peaceful on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and during the next month of Rabi-ul-Awal in the district.

While chairing a meeting of District Peace committee here Tuesday, the DC said that administration including district police with the coordination of each citizen played a positive role during the month of Muharram.

He added that it was duty of all religious scholars and members of civil society to respect each others faith and opinion and should avoid delivering hateful speeches during the month.

The Ulemas assured their full cooperation to the administration and also presented suggestions to make the fool proof security of imam bargah and mosques.

On the occasion, ADCG Bilal Feroz, Assistant commissioners of all tehsils, Security officers, members of district peace committee including Qari Ahmad Ali Nadeem, Pir Javed Qadri, Khateeb Qari Waqar and others were present.